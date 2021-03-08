Keith Earls: Ireland's second-highest try-scorer signs one-year contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby
Munster and Ireland wing Keith Earls is the latest senior player to sign a contract extension with the IRFU.
The 33-year-old has agreed to another year, keeping him at his native province until at least the end of the 2021-22 season.
Earls joins Iain Henderson, Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony in agreeing extensions to their central contracts.
The wing is Ireland's second-highest try-scorer of all time, having scored 33 since his debut in 2008.
Earls' most recent try came in Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy, and he continues to play a key role in Andy Farrell's set-up.
"Munster and Ireland are building strong squads with exciting talent coming through ensuring two very competitive environments," said the 2013 British and Irish Lion.
"I want to play a role for Munster this season and next and I am as passionate as ever about pulling on the green jersey and being successful with Ireland."
He has won 91 caps for his country, and 177 for Munster.