Ellis Jenkins won the first of his 11 Wales caps on tour to New Zealand in 2016

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins knew exactly when his two-year recovery from an horrific knee injury was going okay - he was no longer being outmanoeuvred in Cardiff Blues training by props and locks.

"I spent the first couple of weeks getting side-stepped by every single person who tried," he says.

"I'm down to getting stepped by just the wingers and scrum-halves now.

"When the second-rows and the props were going around me, that was when I started to worry a little bit."

The 27-year-old's concerns have eased to such an extent that he is even hoping he could tour with Wales in the summer, with Argentina the possible destination if circumstances allow.

That in itself would be a milestone in Jenkins' career following the agony suffered in the dying moments of his outstanding display as he helped Wales beat South Africa in November 2018.

He next played the first half of Blues' friendly win against Ospreys in February. 2021.

In between Jenkins underwent three operations and faced the prospect of another.

But the coronavirus pandemic put paid to that option, with Wales going into its first 2020 lockdown after he returned from a trip to the United States to see a knee expert.

"It was difficult, the timing of lockdown as well," Jenkins told Sunday Morning with Scott Quinnell & Co on BBC Radio Wales.

"I went to spend a week in Philadelphia with Bill Knowles, who's a world-renowned knee rehabilitation expert, and his conclusion really after the week was I was in a decent place, but his gut feeling was I might need another operation.

"So the plan was come back, rehab for six weeks, really push the rehab and if I hadn't turned the corner, then have another operation.

"That was in February last year and once lockdown happened there were no operations going ahead so that was frustrating, obviously, having to wait a couple of months for an operation I knew I needed.

"But I guess it was more time to allow the knee to heal and allow my body to sort of get on top of it.

"So in hindsight you don't know if it might have been the thing that made a difference in the end."

Jenkins perhaps had no choice but to adopt a philosophical outlook as the clock ticked during his lengthy absence.

He had hoped to return in time to compete for a place at the 2019 World Cup, but said: "After the first operation I needed another two and just needed a bit more time really.

"There were a couple of setbacks along the way, it was tough obviously, but it was a process that we had to go through and we were doing everything right.

"Unfortunately some people heal faster than others and it took a bit longer than expected.

"But it was a long old time."

Wales aim

Jenkins has begun to make up for that lost time, and is pleasantly surprised by efforts that have won praise from many observers.

He was man of the match as Blues lost to Munster in the Pro14 on 26 February, six days after playing more than admirably for over an hour in defeat at Connacht.

"I've been pleasantly surprised. I was expecting to take a while to get back up to speed," said Jenkins.

"There's obviously still bits of my game that I want to improve and work on.

"Physically I've still got a bit of work to do, but as far as the first couple of games back, I'm pretty happy with the way it's gone."

While he feels the 2021 Six Nations is out of reach, a Wales recall remains his ultimate aim.

"First things first for me was just seeing if I could string a couple of weeks of games and training together," Jenkins added.

"For me it's just been training as hard as I can and hoping and doing everything I can to make sure the knee doesn't swell up.

"So once that's out of the way - the Six Nations came a bit soon - but if I can keep playing well for the Blues then I'm not sure if there's a summer tour going ahead this year or whatever, but that (a Wales recall) would definitely be something I'd be aiming for."

Blues rebrand: 'Nothing changes for the players'

His return for Blues came shortly before they announced a rebrand to Cardiff Rugby that will take effect on 1 August, 2021.

"To be honest, nothing really changes for the players," said Jenkins.

"It's an interesting one. I think 70 or 80% of our squad is probably from Pontypridd and the valleys so we all still play for the same team-mates, play for the same coaches.

"The only difference is the badge on the chest, really.

"So I don't think a whole lot will change for the players and it's something that's been decided by the management and the research has gone into the reasons for it.

"We'll just embrace it and carry on training and playing as hard as we can."

