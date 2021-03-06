Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonah Holmes is congratulated by Josh Lewis after his second try

Pro14 Ospreys (10) 20 Tries: K Williams 2 Cons: Myler 2 Pens: Myler 2 Dragons (7) 31 Tries: Wainwright, Holmes 2, Hewitt 2 Cons: S Davies 3

Dragons ended an eight-match losing sequence with a bonus-point win against Ospreys in Bridgend.

Wings Jonah Holmes and Ashton Hewitt scored two tries each and Wales number eight Aaron Wainwright also crossed in the five-try display.

It was a first victory for Dean Ryan's side since early December 2020.

Ospreys centre Keiran Williams scored two tries with Stephen Myler adding 10 points but lacked the attacking intent Dragons demonstrated.

In a week when Wales trio Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Leon Brown have signed new long-term contracts with Dragons, the team gained a much-needed win in the final Welsh Pro14 derby of the season to lift themselves off the bottom of Conference A.

Dragons looked far more dangerous in possession and Ospreys remain third in Conference A and could still be caught by Glasgow.

With the Liberty Stadium being used for Swansea City's home Championship match with Middlesbrough, Ospreys returned to the Brewery Field for the first time in two years, following previous home games this season at St Helen's and even Parc y Scarlets.

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin and Dragons back-rower Wainwright were released from Wales duties. Watkin was named on the bench and Wainwright packed down at number eight.

There was a late change with hooker Richard Hibbard starting instead of Ellis Shipp who was ruled out with a knee injury.

Ospreys dominated the opening exchanges and after a series of early infringements, Dragons lock Joe Davies was yellow-carded.

Ospreys centre Keiran Williams sprint away for his second try against Dragons

Despite Ospreys wing Keelan Giles looking sharp on his 50th appearance, the hosts could not take advantage of their numerical advantage.

Dragons demonstrated how to be clinical with Wainwright diving over to open the scoring with Sam Davies converting.

Myler reduced the deficit with a simple penalty before centre Williams burrowed over as Ospreys finally made possession and territory tell, although a 10-7 half-time advantage would have felt insufficient.

Ospreys captain and out-of-favour Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb was forced off with a shoulder injury in front of national coach Wayne Pivac.

Dragons regained the lead in the second-half after producing a flowing move involving Sam Davies, Wainwright and Gonzalo Bertranou to give wing Homes his opening score.

Ospreys retaliated almost immediately after Dan Evans and Reuben Morgan-Williams gave Williams the chance to cross for his second try.

Ospreys were reduced to 14 men when lock Rhys Davies was yellow-carded for his side's persistent offending.

Dragons punished their opponents instantly with wing Hewitt crossing on his 100th appearance as the scores were levelled at 17-17.

Myler showed his kicking accuracy with a second penalty but Dragons proved again they were more creative and incisive.

With fly-half Davies pulling the strings, full-back Josh Lewis scythed through and provided Holmes with a second try, to follow up his brace against Zebre last weekend.

Hewitt had the final word with a final flourish as he sprinted over following a smart inside pass from replacement scrum-half Rhodri Williams.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Lloyd Ashley, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Olly Cracknell, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Garyn Phillips, Ma'afu Fia, Gareth Evans, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Owen Watkin, Dewi Cross.

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Joe Maksymiw, Ross Moriarty, Harrison Keddie (capt), Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Rhys Law, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Jarvis, Ben Carter, Dan Baker, Rhodri Williams, Jack Dixon, Jordan Williams.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Nigel Owens, Dan Jones (both WRU)

TMO: Rhys Thomas (WRU).