Zebre 20-31 Glasgow Warriors: Pro14 win for Danny Wilson's side
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
Glasgow Warriors came from behind in Italy to earn a 17th consecutive Pro14 victory over Zebre.
Two Mattia Bellini tries late in the first half left them trailing at the break after Ross Thompson's converted try and penalty.
But Glasgow, who had Sam Johnson and Ollie Smith in the sin bin either side of the break, responded well.
Jamie Dobie, Tom Gordon and Nick Grigg all crossed to put them four clear of Zebre in fourth place in Conference A.