Alisha Butchers joined Bristol before the start of the Premier 15s 2020-21 season

Injured Wales flanker Alisha Butchers has called for greater education of insurance issues in women's semi-professional rugby.

Butchers, 23, underwent surgery funded by Premier 15s' Bristol Bears Women after suffering ankle ligament damage.

But she admits to being unaware her contract stated Bristol's insurance would not cover all the treatment.

Butchers has since covered all the costs via online fundraising and says "more clarity" is needed on the issue.

She will miss the Women's Six Nations, which has been postponed until April, while recovering from the injury and is "grateful" Bristol paid for the surgery.

Butchers added: "The remainder of the cost was just too high for me to be able to personally afford.

"Therefore I thought the best decision for me was to do the GoFundMe page, not only to raise the funds but also to raise a little bit of awareness around the situation.

"Basically, it wasn't within my contract that Bristol were liable for my medical cover, so that's probably my own fault for not being aware of that and being as up to date with that as I should have been.

"But like I said, Bristol has been able to donate towards the operation which obviously I'm very, very grateful for.

"I think just going forward, more and more players need to be more aware of what they're doing, before they actually sign anything."

Butchers says she had taken out medical insurance, but discovered it did not cover her circumstances.

"A normal person could go to a normal health insurance company and get medical insurance and that is what I did," she said.

"So I did have medical insurance when I got injured. However, because I'm classed as a semi-professional player that insurance then became void because I receive payments.

"And because of this reason my insurance company weren't then able to fund me or be able to help me in any way.

"And I don't think a lot of players are actually aware of that or if you do receive any types of payments from your club, then you need to get a different type of insurance than just a normal policy from an insurance company. It needs to be form a sports specific insurance company."

Butchers believes she is not alone in such a situation, saying: "There are a few girls now who are probably in the same boat as me having to fundraise for the money.

"It just shows there needs to be more clarity around this issue and players need to be made aware of what they need to do in order to have that cover when it is needed, even if that is purchasing their own medical insurance from specific providers, and whatever that may be."

She also believes the Rugby Players Association could help raise awareness of the potential shortfalls in insurance for semi-professional women players.

"It's an issue the players definitely could be more educated on," said Butchers.

"Before this I was definitely not educated on the situation and just kind of turned up to training and played and was kind of carefree about it.

"Now I think I'm a lot more switched on and alert and would like to think I wouldn't be in a situation like this again where I wouldn't be covered by an insurance or by a club."

Bristol Bears Women and the Rugby Players Association - who represent players based in England - have been asked to comment.