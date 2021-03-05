Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France head coach Fabien Galthie (right) and star player Antoine Dupont (left) were two of those who tested positive for coronavirus in the French camp

There was no wrongdoing by the France squad before a coronavirus outbreak caused the postponement of their Six Nations match against Scotland, says French federation boss Bernard Laporte.

Head coach Fabien Galthie left the squad's bubble on the opening weekend and players went out to eat waffles in Rome before victory against Italy.

"When they go out with a mask on, to me, there was no wrongdoing, but from now on, it's forbidden," Laporte said.

"Now you can't leave the hotel."

Six Nations organisers have not yet announced when Les Bleus' game against Scotland will be played, but Galthie's side will play England at Twickenham on 13 March.

Galthie provided the squad's first positive test after the 15-13 victory over Ireland in Dublin on 14 February.

Eleven players, including captain Charles Ollivon, have since been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Galthie left the training camp to attend his son's rugby game in Paris on 7 February - the day after the Italy game.

An internal investigation by the France Rugby Federation found that no rules had been broken but Laporte said protocols would become stricter after meeting with French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

France - who are second in the Six Nations table after winning both their opening games - will gather at their training facility on Sunday before travelling to London.