Leinster ended Ulster's unbeaten Pro14 with a ruthless display in January

Pro14: Ulster v Leinster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW, Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website

Ulster back row Marcell Coetzee has recovered from a thigh injury to start against Leinster on Saturday.

Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale, who played a half each on the wing against Ospreys, both start for Ulster.

Irish internationals Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier are named in Leinster's team.

Leinster can book their place in the Pro14 final and end Ulster's hopes by securing a bonus-point win while denying the hosts a losing bonus-point.

Ulster are six points behind Leinster in Conference A with just three fixtures remaining. January's reverse fixture was Ulster's only loss in this season's Pro14 so far, while Leinster too have only been defeated once, by Connacht.

Having returned from injury off the bench last Friday against Ospreys, Baloucoune comes into the starting back three, joining Jacob Stockdale on the left wing and Michael Lowry at full-back.

In the front row, Eric O'Sullivan and Tom O'Toole will start at prop alongside the in-form John Andrew, while Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell will partner up in the second row.

Coetzee, who will return to his native South Africa at the end of the season, comes back into the side at number eight, alongside flankers Nick Timoney and captain Jordi Murphy.

Luke McGrath will captain the visitors as Leo Cullen welcomes back four players from Ireland's Six Nations camp for the game in Belfast. However fly-half Harry Byrne is missing after going off with a head injury in Friday's win over Glasgow Warriors.

Ross Byrne will start at fly-half after being released by Andy Farrell during the week. Ruddock and van der Flier add plenty of experience to Leinster's back row while Ed Byrne will start at prop for the visitors.

Ulster: Lowry, Baloucoune; Hume, McCloskey; Stockdale; Madigan, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Andrew, O'Toole; O'Connor, Treadwell; Timoney, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, Warwick, Moore, Izuchukwu, Reidy, Mathewson, Moorem Lyttle.

Leinster: O'Reilly, Kelleher; O'Brien, O'Loughlin; Kearney, R Byrne, McGrath; E Byrne, Tracy, Bent; Toner, Fardy; Ruddock, van der Flier; Penny.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Clarkson, Molony, Murphy, R Osborne, J Osborne, Dunne.