Ireland and Leinster prop Cian Healy has signed a one-year extension to his IRFU contract up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

Healy is Ireland's most-capped prop forward with 107 appearances.

He made his Ireland debut against Australia in November 2009 and has won three Six Nations titles.

The 33-year-old was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia and represented Leinster on 226 occasions.

Healy has won four European Champions Cups and six Pro14 titles since making his Leinster debut in 2007.

The Dubliner becomes the third IRFU contract announcement in four days after Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and back row Peter O'Mahony agreed extensions.

"My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever," said Healy.

"I am lucky enough to currently be part to two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.

"I'm loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia."