Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Leinster's Cian Kelleher suffered a dangerous challenge from Adam Hastings

Adam Hastings will miss Scotland's Six Nations game against Italy and two Glasgow Warriors fixtures after his red card against Leinster in the Pro14.

The fly-half was charged with a "reckless and dangerous" challenge on Cian Kelleher during a 40-21 defeat.

"The incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a six-week suspension for this offence," a league statement read.

The ban was reduced by 50% because of his remorse and admitting foul play.

Hastings, who missed Scotland's opening two Six Nations games through injury, will miss club games against Zebre and Ospreys as well as the international at Murrayfield.

He is free to play from 21 March unless one of the games is postponed.