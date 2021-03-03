Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louis Lynagh has made nine appearances for Harlequins

Harlequins winger Louis Lynagh has signed a contract extension.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Australia captain Michael Lynagh and has scored two tries in five starts this season for Quins having made his debut in the final game of last season.

The club has not disclosed the length of the England youth international's new "long-term" deal at the Stoop.

"Louis is an immensely determined young man with real talent," Harlequins general manager Billy Millard said.

"He has worked hard in training the last few seasons and has taken his chances with both hands this season."