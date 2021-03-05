Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is the top points-scorer in the Premiership this season, with 140

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 7 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have made six changes after their defeat at Newcastle as experienced full-back Mike Brown and scrum-half Danny Care return.

Scott Baldwin, Archie White and Alex Dombrandt are named in the pack alongside lock Dino Lamb, who has recovered from injury.

Northampton Saints make four changes from their narrow loss against Bath.

Centre Fraser Dingwall, winger Ollie Sleightholme, prop Paul Hill and lock Alex Coles all come into the side.

Both clubs had won four straight Premiership games before their respective defeats last weekend.

Quins head into round 11 of the campaign third in the table, two places and two points ahead of Saints.

Harlequins: Brown; Morris, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Green; Care, Smith; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Lamb, Lewies (capt), J Chisholm, White, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Els, Kerrod, Young, Kenningham, Landajo, Herron, Northmore.

Northampton: Freeman; Proctor, Dingwall, Francis, Sleightholme; Furbank, James; Auterac, Matavesi, Hill, Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Isiekwe, Ludlam (capt), Wood.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Painter, Moon, Tonks, Taylorx, Hutchinson, Mallinder.

Referee: Luke Pearce.