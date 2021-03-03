Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Pro14: Munster v Connacht Date: Friday, 5 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Coverage: Match report on the BBC sport website

Munster and Connacht have both made several changes to their line-ups for Friday's Pro14 interprovincial meeting between the sides at Thomond Park.

Conference B leaders Munster make eight changes, with Joey Carbery again on the bench after returning from long-term injury against Cardiff Blues last week.

Bundee Aki is retained at centre for Connacht, who make seven changes.

Andy Friend's side are hoping to extend an all-time club record run of five straight wins away from home.

Connacht lie nine points adrift of Munster in the standings ahead of this weekend's encounter.

Denis Buckley comes into the front row for the westerners, with Gavin Thornbury drafted in to partner Ultan Dillane in the second row.

Conor Oliver starts at openside flanker against his former club, while Jack Carty and Caolin Blade form a new half-back partnership.

Matt Healy and John Porch come in to occupy the wing berths.

Billy Holland returns to captain the Munster side, with Academy fly-half Ben Healy coming in to the team alongside new Ireland cap Craig Casey, the two 21-year-olds forming the half-back partnership.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland (C); J O'Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, J Loughman, John Ryan, J Kleyn, J O'Sullivan, N McCarthy, J Carbery, D de Allende.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; J Porch, T Daly, B Aki, M Healy, J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, U Dillane, G Thornbury, J Butler, C Oliver, P Boyle

Replacements: S Delahunt, M Burke, J Aungier, N Murray, E Masterson, K Marmion, S O'Brien, A Wootton