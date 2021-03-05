Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Chris Harris returns to the Gloucester side after international duty with Scotland

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 6 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make four changes from the side that lost to London Irish, with Malakai Fekitoa returning at outside centre and Rob Miller starting at full-back.

Thomas Young is named in the back row and Gabriel Oghre plays at hooker.

Gloucester's George Barton is set to make his first Premiership start at fly-half, while Chris Harris returns from international duty to partner Billy Twelvetrees in the midfield.

In the forwards, Santiago Socino makes his first Gloucester start at hooker.

After a six-match winning run, Wasps have won just once in five Premiership games since losing their key players to Six Nations duty - and three of their four defeats have been at home.

They have not lost four successive home league matches since moving to Coventry in 2014. The last time they had such a poor home run was in 2013, when they still played in High Wycombe.

Gloucester's 22-14 win over fellow strugglers Worcester ended an eight-game losing run.

But while they have a good record against Wasps, who have only beaten the Cherry and Whites once in the Premiership since December 2017, Gloucester have enjoyed only one away win in any competition since October 2019.

Wasps: Miller; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois; Bassett, Umaga, Porter; West, Oghre, Toomaga-Allen, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields (c), Young, Willis.

Replacements:Cruse, Harris, Thomas, Douglas, Vailanu, Vellacott, Gopperth, Minozzi.

Gloucester: Moyle; Carreras, Harris, Twelvetrees; Thorley, Barton, Heinz; Seville, Socino, Balmain, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (c), Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, Stanley, Craig, Clement, Chapman, Seabrook, Sharples

Referee: Matthew Carley.