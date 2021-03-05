Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Bath prop Beno Obano made his England debut in the defeat by Scotland last month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 6 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath welcome back a number of internationals for the visit of Exeter with Beno Obano and Taulupe Faletau both returning in the pack.

Sam Underhill also returns in the back row after recovering from a hip injury.

Exeter have their own international contingent available again with Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray both starting and Tomas Francis among the replacements.

Jack Innard also replaces the suspended Jack Yeandle at hooker in the only other change from their defeat by Sale.

Bath, who have won their past three games, also have skipper Josh McNally available again in their second row while England winger Joe Cokanasiga returns to their bench.

Former England Sevens wingers Ruaridh McConnochie and Will Muir pair up on opposite flanks for the hosts.

Underhill's recovery, meanwhile, could be good news for England ahead of their final two Six Nations matches against France and Ireland.

Champions Exeter start the weekend six points behind leaders Bristol after their fourth defeat of the campaign last Friday at Sale.

Bath: De Glanville; McConnochie, Joseph, Matavesi, Muir; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Thomas, McNally (capt), Stooke, Faletau, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Bhatti, Judge, Ellis, Reid, Chudley, T Schoeman, Cokanasiga.

Exeter: Hogg; Cordero, Whitten, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Williams, Gray, Skinner, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Francis, Lonsdale, Kirsten, Townsend, Skinner, Hendrickson.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).