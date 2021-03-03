Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Curtis Langdon scored the match-winning try as Sale beat Exeter Chiefs last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 5 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale make two changes to the XV that started the win over Exeter last Friday, with Cobus Wiese and Akker van der Merwe coming in.

The Sharks will be captained by South Africa's World Cup-winning scrum-half Faf de Klerk in the absence of Jono Ross.

Newcastle Falcons give a first start to Argentina sevens wing Mateo Carreras.

John Hardie and Rob Farrar replace injured back-row pair Sean Robinson and Philip van der Walt.

Sale: James, McGuigan, James, Hill, Yarde, MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Langdon, Griff John, Beaumont, De Jager, Wiese, Dugdale, Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Du Preez, Neild, Quirke, Robert du Preez, Hammersley.

Newcastle: Penny, Carreras, Orlando, Burrell, Stevenson, Connon, Schreuder, Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Farrar, Hardie, Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Barry, Collett, Young, Matavesi, Tait.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).