Premiership: Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons (Fri)
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 5 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Sale make two changes to the XV that started the win over Exeter last Friday, with Cobus Wiese and Akker van der Merwe coming in.
The Sharks will be captained by South Africa's World Cup-winning scrum-half Faf de Klerk in the absence of Jono Ross.
Newcastle Falcons give a first start to Argentina sevens wing Mateo Carreras.
John Hardie and Rob Farrar replace injured back-row pair Sean Robinson and Philip van der Walt.
Sale: James, McGuigan, James, Hill, Yarde, MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Langdon, Griff John, Beaumont, De Jager, Wiese, Dugdale, Daniel du Preez.
Replacements: Van der Merwe, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Du Preez, Neild, Quirke, Robert du Preez, Hammersley.
Newcastle: Penny, Carreras, Orlando, Burrell, Stevenson, Connon, Schreuder, Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Farrar, Hardie, Chick.
Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Barry, Collett, Young, Matavesi, Tait.
Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).
