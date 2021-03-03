Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Cole in action for Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Friday, 5 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester make eight changes as they name a near full-strength side for the visit of London Irish.

Experienced England internationals Dan Cole and Richard Wigglesworth are among those to come in, while Guy Porter keeps his place on the wing.

London Irish trio Albert Tuisue, Rob Simmons and Terrence Hepetema all return to start.

At the midway stage of the Premiership season, the Exiles are seventh, five points and two places above the Tigers.

Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Moroni, Scott, Porter; Henry, Wigglesworth; De Bruin, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Green, Lavanini, Wells, Reffell, Brink

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Chessum, Wallace, Van Poortvliet, McPhillips, Murimurivalu

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue

Replacements: Cornish, Dell, Hoskins, Munga, Nott, Donnell, Meehan, Joseph

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).