Leon Brown has played 15 internationals for Wales since his debut in 2017

Wales prop Leon Brown has signed a new three-year deal to stay with Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Brown joins fellow Welsh internationals Aaron Wainwright and Elliot Dee in committing his future to the region.

The 24-year-old has made three replacement appearances for Wales in the 2021 Six Nations.

"It's a place I enjoy playing, which is a big part in my decision, I am excited to see where we can take the region," said Brown.

The prop is a Dragons academy product and has made 49 appearances since his debut in 2016, scoring four tries.

"It's great to see our Wales internationals all commit to their home region," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Leon is a big talent who has a huge desire to get push himself to get better and bring success to the Dragons."