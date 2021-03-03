Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath's Rhys Priestland says the chance to play for Wales again is not behind his decision to join Cardiff Blues.

The 34-year-old won the last of his 50 caps against New Zealand in 2017 but is currently ineligible.

The Welsh Rugby Union has a rule which stops those playing outside Wales being selected for Test rugby if they have won fewer than 60 caps.

"I'm going to Cardiff because I want to play for Cardiff and I want to do well for them," he said.

"It's not to get back and play for Wales."

The fly-half was in line for a shock Wales recall ahead of this year's Six Nations but Wales coach Wayne Pivac had his request to select him turned down.

That decision was made by the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) which is an organisation made up of the four Welsh regions and WRU representatives.

Priestland, moved from Scarlets to Bath in 2015 and has enjoyed a successful six seasons at the Rec but will return to Wales for the 2020-21 season.

"Playing for Bath has been my only focus since coming here," Priestland added.

"Playing for Wales has not really been part of my thought process since I left the Scarlets and came to Bath.

"I have been involved with the Wales squad a couple of times but that has been a bonus."

Priestland added: "I'm excited and looking at that Cardiff squad, they've got a lot of young talent there.

"It's an exciting challenge. I know a few of the coaches and they're pretty excited about what the future holds for Cardiff.

Priestland is in fine form for his club and has just set a new English Premiership goal-kicking record, having slotted 32 consecutive shots at goal, breaking the record of 28 previously held jointly by Jonny Wilkinson and Mark van Gisbergen.

"When I was younger I probably kicked too much. I was of the mindset that you had to practice to get good and I used to get quite stressed about kicking," he said.

"It was quite hard work but now I kick a lot less and limit the amount I do in training.

"Thankfully I've found something that seems to work for me now which is good."