Munster and Ireland backrow Peter O'Mahony has signed a two-year contract extension with the IRFU to 2023.

O'Mahony was a part of Munster's 2010-11 Pro14-winning side and has captained the province since 2013.

The 31-year-old has earned 74 Ireland caps, winning the Six Nations three times, including the 2018 Grand Slam.

"It's a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I've grown up in and dreamed of playing for," said the 2017 British and Irish Lion.

"It's been something I've been very open about saying from day one and its very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years."

O'Mahony started Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff, but was sent off for dangerous play after leading with his forearm into the face of Wales prop Tomas Francis.

As a result, the flanker was suspended for the defeat by France and the victory over Italy. He will also miss the trip to Scotland on 14 March but will be available to face England on 20 March.

"There's a huge amount of responsibility that comes with representing both teams and I understand how much pressure there is to deliver silverware," added O'Mahony.

"However, I am incredibly enthusiastic on the position and competitiveness of both Munster and Ireland and I look forward to hopefully contributing to both, to succeed in delivering that success on the pitch."