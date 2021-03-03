Northampton Saints duo Reece Marshall & Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi sign new deals
Northampton hooker Reece Marshall and prop Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi have signed new undisclosed-length contracts.
Academy product Marshall, 26, made his debut in 2015 and has featured 57 times for the Premiership side in all.
"We have a really talented group of hard-working guys in the squad and the atmosphere is special," he said.
Hobbs-Awoyemi, 26, also broke through at Saints but has played just four times since rejoining from London Irish because of a long-term Achilles injury.
"I am thoroughly grateful to Northampton's medical staff and strength and conditioning coaches for everything they have done so far to help me through my recovery," he told the club website.