Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

David Ribbans was among 12 uncapped players in England's training squad last autumn

Northampton lock David Ribbans has been called up to the England squad for their final two Six Nations matches.

Ribbans, 25, replaces club-mate Courtney Lawes, who suffered a chest injury during training and missed last weekend's defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

Ribbans has yet to earn a senior cap but was part of head coach Eddie Jones' training squad in October.

The squad will meet up on Sunday to prepare for the match against France at Twickenham on 13 March.

England are currently fourth in the Six Nations table after defeats by Scotland and Wales, either side of a win over Italy.

Their final match of the tournament is against Ireland in Dublin on 20 March.

The RFU says some players who have had limited playing time during the Six Nations so far will be able to turn out for their clubs this weekend.