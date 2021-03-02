Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi has scored 90 points in 43 games for England

England and Sale centre Manu Tuilagi has taken up salsa dancing to aid his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Tuilagi is expected back in action in eight weeks, after tearing the tendon against Northampton in September.

The 29-year-old could return for Sale's final Premiership games and the play-offs if they progress, and in turn earn a place on the Lions tour.

"Manu's walking and learning salsa," said Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

He added: "If you're hiking and doing salsa you can't be far off playing rugby.

"The salsa is for his ankle and a wife of one of the players is taking [coronavirus] tests because she's able to teach him salsa.

"I haven't watched him salsa, but he's good with his feet for a big guy."

Tuilagi, who has played 43 times for England, has also been hiking in an attempt to return to full fitness after missing the autumn internationals and Six Nations with the injury.

"I went for a 7.5km hike with him around Macclesfield Forest last Friday and he was on great form," said Sanderson.

"We went up to the highest point of Macc Forest. He was climbing over boulders and it's really undulating terrain, that's why we took him. He's got another one this Friday that's 10km.

"It's about seven to eight weeks for him, maybe. Definitely he'll play again this season. It's good to see him up and about. He's a good lad so he's adding energy to the place."

Tuilagi joined Sale from Leicester Tigers in July 2020 and made seven appearances before the injury.