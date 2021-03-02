Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Harris has made more than 70 appearances in Black and Gold

Wasps scrum-half Ben Vellacott is to join Pro14 side Edinburgh Rugby at the end of the current season.

Vellacott, 25, joined Wasps from Gloucester in 2019 but missed six months of the 2019-20 season because of a knee ligament injury sustained in September 2019.

He told the Wasps website external-link it had been an "absolute pleasure" to play for the Premiership side.

Meanwhile, prop Ben Harris, 31, has extended his Wasps contract .

Harris, whose length of contract has not been disclosed, had a loan spell at the club from Newcastle Falcons in 2016 before joining permanently prior to the 2017-18 season.

He played 21 times last season, scoring two tries.

Head coach Lee Blackett said Harris is a key member of the squad and "his experience and work-rate is pivotal".

"He had an outstanding last 12 months and shows a daily desire to keep improving," Blackett told the club website.