Sexton became Ireland captain when former skipper Rory Best retired after the 2019 World Cup

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has agreed a one-year contract extension with the IRFU which will take him to the end of the 2021-22 season.

The deal was expected and it may not clear up uncertainty over whether he will still be available for the 2023 World Cup.

Sexton, 35, will be 38 when the 2023 tournament in France takes place.

The Leinster fly-half, who made his Ireland debut in 2009, won his 97th cap in Saturday's 48-10 win over Italy.

Sexton's longevity has led to concerns over the lack of a succession plan for the Ireland number 10 jersey.

Munster's Joey Carbery has been regarded as the heir apparent but has suffered injury problems in the past couple of years.

Amid Sexton's own regular injury issues, Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne and Ulster's Billy Burns have played in recent matches, but Sexton is still regarded as Ireland's most accomplished fly-half.

Before the Italy game, Sexton said he "might not" be part of the full World Cup tournament cycle but later said that was a "throwaway comment".

Speaking on Tuesday Sexton said he is still "really enjoying my rugby", adding: "I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments.

"I am enjoying the challenge of captaincy and the added responsibility that it brings.

"My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own."