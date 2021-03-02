Archie White: Back-row forward signs new Harlequins deal
Harlequins back-row forward Archie White has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.
The 23-year-old came through the south-west London club's academy and made his senior debut in the European Challenge Cup during the 2015-16 campaign.
In total, the former England Under-20 international has made 36 appearances for Quins.
"Archie works hard and is incredibly competitive in all aspects of his game," said scrum coach Adam Jones.
"While he's had to bide his time to get a run of games, he's taken his chances recently with both hands.
"He has added depth and quality to a high-quality pool of back row players at the club."
Quins have not disclosed the length of White's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.