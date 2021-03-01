John Andrew scored off the back of a maul in Ulster's win over Ospreys last Friday

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant says his pack are excited at the prospect of battling with one of Europe's top forwards units in Leinster on Saturday.

Leinster can end Ulster's Pro14 final hopes with a bonus-point win when the provinces meet in Belfast.

"Leinster are a brilliant pack, really well coached, really good individuals," said Grant.

"That's the benchmark, to see if you're the best team in the league in that department."

Grant added: "Physically we've got to get it right, technically we have to be spot on because they're technically really efficient. They're not just size.

"There's a lot of threats from their pack as a unit but it's an awesome challenge."

Both provinces have lost only once in the league so far this season, but Leinster's superior accumulation of bonus-points mean they hold a six-point advantage at the top of Conference A.

One of Ulster's most dangerous weapons this season has been their maul, which has consistently yielded tries even as the personnel within the pack changes.

Hooker John Andrew scored his fifth maul try of the campaign during the province's win over Ospreys last Friday.

"It's pleasing. There's so much that comes from a maul," said Grant.

"Teams are really good at competing in the air. The more seasons that go on in rugby, teams are just defending better and better.

"Obviously the flipside is if you don't win it in the air you have to transition really well.

"If you can build a reputation that your maul is really strong, it gets teams second guessing themselves and if they want to go up then there's always that threat that if they don't steal it in the air you can be under the pump to stop a maul.

"I love that it says a lot about you as a team. Conversely, defensively it's a big challenge stopping a maul five metres out.

"Like anything, coming into this role was challenge to do it consistently in all the big games and so far anyway we've done it in the big games and against the big packs."

Ulster have not defeated the defending Pro14 champions since winning a dead-rubber at the end of the 2019 campaign, when both sides has already secured their play-off positions.

Leinster are aiming to win the competition for the fourth straight year, and can guarantee their place in the final by securing all five points and denying Ulster any bonus-points.