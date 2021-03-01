Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Italy have conceded 19 tries in three Six Nations matches

There is still a place for Italy in the Six Nations despite their dreadful run of results, says former Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris.

The Azzurri's loss to Ireland was their 30th straight defeat in the tournament, a run stretching back to 2013.

It is a record that has led some to ask if relegation should be introduced to the competition.

"I still feel certainly that there's a place for Italy in the Six Nations," Ferris told Sportsound Extra Time.

"If anything for me it looks like the task is getting more difficult for Italy rather than the other way round.

"People always ask 'have Italy evolved over the last four or five years?', I certainly 100% do think they have. But you have to say that all the other teams also have.

"You cannot sit still and if you do you'll slip down the rankings and more questions will be asked of the coaching staff, players and organisation."

While against Ireland the Italians rarely showed any sign of improvement, their attacking flair has been acknowledged in previous losses to England and France, although even then the results have remained one-sided.

"Italy are in, do I dare say, a transition period at the moment where they're almost trying to copy the French idea of basically nobody over 30," said former Italy fly-half Ian McKinley.

"You have a half-back combination of a 19 and a 20-year-old, to play in those positions you need to have time. Whether the [Six Nations] organisers will have that patience I don't know.

"You can't stand still and from experience maybe Italy 10 or 15 years ago were culprits of that and resting on the laurels of potentially winning a few games.

"Other nations are just not stopping."

Irish back row display gives Farrell a welcome headache

Despite the quality of opposition, Ireland's win on Saturday came from easily their most positive performance of the campaign to date.

Have opened with two defeats, the victory reignited some optimism surrounding the side, with particular praise going towards the new-look back row.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne, who moved to flanker having played at lock in the first two games, has been one of Ireland's top performers in the tournament so far, while CJ Stander leads the competition in carries.

Will Connors enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a destructive two-try display.

Will Connors scored two tries in an impressive display at open-side flanker

"I thought the back row was excellent," said Ferris.

"In the back row I think it would be very difficult to change up the Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander [combination].

"Jack Conan did pretty well coming off the bench... it's hard to drop players like this. This is what Andy Farrell wants, he wants a headache.

"I stress and reiterate the point, this was an Italian team that didn't fire a shot.

"We're going to find out a lot more about this Ireland side over the next few weeks."