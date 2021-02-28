Holland made his senior Ireland debut in a 52-21 win over Canada in 2016

Munster stalwart Billy Holland will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old lock is the province's second most-capped player of all time, with 241 appearances.

His sole senior Ireland appearance came against Canada in 2016, having also played for his country at underage level.

The Cork native will hope to be part of one more silverware-winning squad before hanging up his boots.

Munster will guarantee themselves a place in the Pro14 final if they beat Connacht on Friday, while they can also look forward to a home tie in April's Heineken Champions Cup last 16 round.

Holland, who is second only to Donncha O'Callaghan in Munster's all-time appearance list, made his senior debut in 2007 and continues to be a key figure in the team, coming on as a replacement in last Friday's win over Edinburgh.

"I have always been determined to finish my career whilst still playing well and adding value to the jersey each time I get to put it on," he said.

"To be in a position to call time on such a fantastic experience, on my own terms, is one I am extremely grateful for.

"I believe the time is right for me, my family and for Munster Rugby to hang up my boots.

"I don't want to reflect too much on the incredible journey just yet, as right now my focus is on performing to the best of my ability every time I'm handed that cherished red shirt. I am excited to help Munster continue to move forward and achieve our potential for the rest of the season."