Jamie Shillcock was first picked by Worcester Warriors as a 17-year-old schoolboy in 2015

Worcester Warriors stand-off Jamie Shillcock has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old, who can also play at full-back, is in his sixth full season with Warriors, having first been selected as a 17-year-old schoolboy in the Championship play-offs in 2015.

Shillcock has the chance of an extended run in the first team after injuries to Duncan Weir and Billy Searle.

"I am really happy to be staying," said the former Warwick School pupil.

"Results haven't been going our way. But the way we are moving forward as a group is very positive."

Shillcock, was one of four Warwick School products in Saturday's matchday squad - along with Nick David, Tom Dodd and debutant Fin Smith - when Warriors lost to bottom club Gloucester.

Jonathan Thomas, now Warriors head coach, was playing alongside him when Shillcock made the first of his 65 appearances in the Championship play-off semi-final win over London Scottish almost six years ago.

"I played with him back in the day and saw what a talent he was coming through," said Thomas.

"Good players are versatile and Shilly has done a good job for the club because of his versatility. But sometimes versatility can work against you.

"The big thing for Shilly now is that he has had an opportunity at 10. It's the position he wants to play, he has done well for us in the last few games and he is growing.

"Although Shilly may not be young in age terms, he still is in terms of experience. He is someone we think has the ability to come through and he now has the opportunity to fulfil his potential."