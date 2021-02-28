Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Furlong are among four players whose fitness will be assessed by Ireland's medical staff at the two-day training camp later this week

Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Dave Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher will attend a two-day Ireland training camp later this week despite picking up knocks in Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy.

Furlong and Kelleher have ankle strains with their fellow front row Kilcoyne taking a blow to the head in Rome.

Wing Larmour has a hip issue which will also be assessed by Ireland's medical staff in Dublin on Thursday and Friday.

Stuart McCloskey is among 13 squad members released back to the provinces.

Furlong, Kelleher and Kilcoyne formed an entirely changed front row for the Stadio Olimpico contest with Larmour also drafted into the starting line-up in place of Keith Earls.

Centre McCloskey and prop Tom O'Toole will be available for Ulster's crucial Pro14 game against Leinster which they realistically need to win to retain any hope of reaching the final while Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier have been released back to the Conference A leaders and defending champions.

Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell return to the Munster squad for Friday's game against Connacht with Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan being made available to Andy Friend.

Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Billy Burns are the Ulster players who will attend the two-day training camp with Jacob Stockdale not involved as he instead is expected to get more game time in the Leinster contest following his recent return from a knee injury.

Ireland squad for training camp

Backs: B Burns (Ulster), K Earls (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster)

Forwards: R Baird (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), W Connors (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster)

Returning to provinces: B Aki (Connacht), E Byrne (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), S Daly (Munster), U Dillane (Connacht), C Farrell (Munster), D Heffernan (Connacht), S McCloskey (Ulster), T O'Toole (Ulster), R Ruddock (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster).