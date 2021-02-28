Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jordan Olowofela came through Leicester's youth set-up with his twin brother Ryan, who now plays for Northampton Saints

Leicester Tigers back Jordan Olowofela is to join the Western Force on loan for the 2021 Super Rugby season.

The 22-year-old academy graduate made his Tigers debut in 2017 and has since played a further 40 times for the club.

Tigers boss Steve Borthwick said with game time limited during "this unique season" joining the Australian side would help Olowofela's development.

"Jordan can gain both rugby and life experience in a different environment and culture," added Borthwick.

"I am excited to see the progress he makes in Super Rugby and am confident he will represent our club in a way that will make everybody at Tigers proud.

England Under-20 international Olowofela, whose twin brother Ryan is an England Sevens star and plays for Northampton Saints, added: "The chance to live in Australia and test myself in a competition like Super Rugby is exciting and I am grateful the club got me this chance."