Jade Konkel has been a regular starter for Harlequins

Scotland and Harlequins number eight Jade Konkel has announced she is "taking some time away from rugby" to become a firefighter with the London Fire Brigade.

The 27-year-old became Scotland's first-ever professional women's rugby union player in 2016.

She joined Harlequins from Lille two years later.

"I've made some difficult decisions over the last few months," Konkel said on Twitter.

"However, this is an opportunity I could not turn down.

"I'm not hanging the boots up just yet. I'll be seeing you on the other side."

A social work graduate, Konkel became the first player to receive a contract through the Scottish Rugby Academy while playing for Hillhead-Jordanhill and moved to Lille in the French top flight a year later.

She is also a qualified fitness nutrition specialist and has combined playing rugby with running her own personal training business.

Konkel, capped 43 times for Scotland, did not state in her tweet whether she will be available for the delayed Women's Six Nations, which will be played in a reduced format across four weekends in April.

She was not in the Harlequins squad as the English club defeated Sale Sharks 45-5 on Saturday to sit second behind Saracens in the Premier 15s.