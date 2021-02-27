Will Connors was among those to impress in green having been brought into the starting side

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Italy: (10) 10 Try: Meyer Con: Garbisi Pen: Garbisi Ireland: (27) 48 Tries: Ringrose, Keenan, Connors 2, Stander, Earls Cons: Sexton 6 Pens: Sexton 2

Ireland ran in six tries to claim their first win of this year's Six Nations in a one-sided contest against a poor Italy in Rome.

Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Will Connors scored to open up a first-half lead for a much-improved Irish before Johan Meyer replied for the hosts.

CJ Stander, Connors and Keith Earls added further tries after the break as Ireland strolled to a win.

For Italy, it is a 30th consecutive Six Nations defeat.

The Azzurri have conceded 139 points in their opening three matches and despite flashes of attacking flair, it is their porous defence that continues to fail them in a winless run in the tournament that stretches back to 2013.

A comfortable win with a clear and accurate attacking identity was what was required from Ireland following consecutive opening defeats, and that is what was delivered as they produced an accomplished performance that will provide grounds for optimism as they approach a meeting with Scotland at Murrayfield in two weeks.

Italian defence aids improved Irish attack

As they arrived in Rome the microscope was firmly on Ireland's attack, which had yielded just two tries so far in the tournament.

Against Wales and France, their lack of cutting edge let them down as they failed to capitalise on decent territory - as a result most Irish fans and pundits had called for a more dynamic and ruthless attacking display against Italy.

That is what they got. Aided by a desperate Italian defence Ireland created attacking platforms and continually got beyond the gainline.

Ringrose's score came two minutes after Iain Henderson had bizarrely been adjudged to have knocked on beyond the line despite replays showing a clear grounding. However they soon were on the board as Jamison Gibson-Park sent the ball out to the backs, where Ringrose collected and straightened up to dart through two defenders.

Hugo Keenan picked a brilliant line to score his fourth international try

Italy, who lost starting scrum-half Stephen Varney to an injury in the warm-up, could not get out of their own way as their penalty count invited more pressure.

Keenan and Connors, both of whom scored against Italy on their international debuts last October, again found the tryline just five minutes apart through similar moves as Ireland won an attacking line-out and quickly shifted the ball right across the pitch to open up space the the Italian defence could not cover.

A satisfactory and refreshing half for Ireland was blemished in the final act when multiple penalties gave Italy the chance to drive forward and claw back seven points as Garbisi jinked between two forwards and freed his enough enough to send Meyer over the line.

More to follow.

Italy: Trulla; Sperandio, Brex, Canna, Ioane; Garbisi, Braley; Lovitto, Bigi (capt), Riccioni; Lazzaroni, Sisi; Negri, Meyer, Lamaro

Replacements: Lucchesi, Traore, Zilocchi, Cannone, Mbanda, Palazzani, Mori, Bellini

Ireland: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Kilcoyne, Kelleher, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan (capt); Beirne, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Porter, Baird, Conan, Casey, Burns, Earls.