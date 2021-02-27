Scarlets' Johnny McNicholl celebrates his sides second try

Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets Edinburgh 25 (20) Tries: Bradbury, Graham, Cherry Pens: Van der Valt (2) Cons: Van der Valt (2) Scarlets 27 (17) Tries: T Morgan, McNicholl, Blacker Pens: D Jones (2) Cons: D Jones (3)

Scarlets took a big step towards Heineken Champions Cup qualification - and dented Edinburgh's own hopes of playing in Europe's elite competition next season - with a frantic Pro14 victory at Murrayfield.

In a topsy-turvy game, Edinburgh led by three points at the break after Magnus Bradbury and then Darcy Graham crossed either side of Scarlet scores from Tyler Morgan and Johnny McNicholl.

Dane Blacker's breakaway try, and a second Dan Jones penalty, then put the visitors seven in front.

But Dave Cherry's score from the back of a maul reduced the deficit to two points with 20 minutes left, with Van der Walt's conversion coming off the post, and the Scotland fly-half also missed a 47m penalty in the closing stages.

The visitors held out admirably for multiple phases with the clock red, and dramatically denied Graham from scampering in at the death, to seal a vital victory.

The Welsh side are now eight points clear of Cardiff Blues in third in Conference B, the final automatic Champions Cup spot, with Edinburgh a further 14 behind with two games in hand.

Madcap opening

Edinburgh are known for their set-piece solidity and effective kicking game, not free-flowing sevens-style rugby, and at least started in traditional fashion.

Two infringements from the visitors laid the platform for Bradbury to barge over after just three minutes, and an exchange of penalties from Jones and Van der Walt ensured it remained a seven-point game after 10.

But soon, Scarlets cut loose. A beautifully worked first-phase move off a lineout put the ball in the hands of scrum-half Blacker, who put Tom Prydie through a gap, and the wing shipped it to Morgan to touch down under the posts.

A Van der Walt penalty re-established Edinburgh's three-point lead, but Scarlets came again. A dink over the top from Steff Evans caused mayhem, Edinburgh's Graham gathered, then lost the ball, which allowed the visitors to spin the pill wide to McNicholl to dive in at the corner.

A second successful conversion from Jones put Scarlets into a four-point lead, but Edinburgh found inspiration from somewhere to free themselves of their usual inhibitions.

Whether it was Scarlets' free-flowing influence or just the perfect conditions at Murrayfield, the home side came to life and re-established their advantage after a madcap few minutes in which possession changed hands multiple times, before Van der Walt broke the line and fed Graham to waltz over.

Scarlets surge, then hold firm

The craziness did not abate after the break, as Scarlets got themselves back in front within two minutes. Steff Evans kicked through for Blacker to pounce after George Taylor's error in midfield for Edinburgh, and then Jones converted and added a further penalty.

A seven-point lead with over half an hour left, though, did not look likely to be enough in a game like this, and Edinburgh responded just shy of the hour through their favoured power game.

Repeated infringements in the corner paved the way for Scotland hooker Cherry to finally rumble over at the back of a maul, and Van der Walt's missed conversion left Edinburgh two behind with the final quarter to play.

But Scarlets' defence in the closing 20 minutes was ferocious and, when it mattered most, disciplined. Edinburgh tried and failed to work a drop-goal chance for Van der Walt, and Graham almost stole down the right wing and in at the corner to snatch a crucial win, but the visitors' scramble defence won the day.

They can motor on in their pursuit of Champions Cup rugby next term, while Edinburgh's own hopes look finished.

Line-ups

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland, Darcy Graham, James Johnstone, George Taylor, Eroni Sau, Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom, Pierre Schoeman, Mike Willemse, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Magnus Bradbury, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Ally Miller, Viliame Mata

Replacements: David Cherry, Boan Venter, Murray McCallum, Andries Ferreira, Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel, Nathan Chamberlain, Chris Dean

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl, Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes (capt), Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Dane Blacker; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Pieter Scholtz, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Uzair Cassiem, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Alex Jeffries, Tevita Ratuva, Ed Kennedy, Will Homer, Angus O'Brien, Paul Asquith.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White, Graeme Ormiston (both SRU)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)