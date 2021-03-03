Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dwayne Peel played 76 internationals for Wales and three tests for the British and Irish Lions

Former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel could return to Scarlets as head coach rather than join Cardiff Blues.

It was announced in December 2020 Peel would come back to Wales to join the Cardiff coaching staff next summer from Ulster.

It now appears Peel is considering heading to Llanelli to link up with his old region.

The current incumbent Glenn Delaney would then be in line to be handed a new director of rugby role.

Peel has been part of the Ulster backroom staff since joining from Bristol in 2017 and was due to become Cardiff Blues senior assistant coach responsible for attack for the 2021-22 season.

The Cardiff hierarchy has changed since Peel's appointment, with Dai Young handed the interim director of rugby role until the end of the season after the departure of previous head coach John Mulvihill.

Cardiff Blues still expect Peel to honour his contract and start work at the Arms Park in the 2021 summer and no deal is close to being done with Scarlets to release him from any of his commitments.

A Cardiff Blues statement read: "Cardiff Blues have been made aware of speculation that another Welsh region have made an approach to Dwayne Peel about a potential coaching position ahead of next season.

"The former Wales scrum-half signed a three-year contract with Cardiff Blues last year and is due to arrive at the Arms Park in the summer.

"Peel, who is currently an assistant coach at Ulster Rugby, remains contracted to Cardiff Blues from July 2021 until June 2024. Cardiff Blues will be making no further comment."

Peel's playing career started in Llanelli with the Scarlets and he also played for Sale and Bristol, while at international level he helped Wales win two Grand Slams and started three Tests for the Lions in 2005.