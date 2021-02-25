Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Kelly Brown won the last of his 64 international caps in 2014

Championship club Saracens have appointed former Scotland international Kelly Brown as an assistant coach.

The 38-year-old re-joins the north London club from Glasgow Warriors, where he was appointed as breakdown and contact area coach in August last year.

Brown, who was capped 64 times, spent 10 years with Sarries in a playing and coaching capacity.

"I am looking forward to helping develop a number of hugely talented players at the club," he said.

Former back-row forward Brown made over 150 appearances for Sarries, helping the club to win their first Premiership and European Champions Cup titles, before retiring in 2017.

Since hanging up his boots, he has also been involved with coaching the Scotland squad.

"I'd like to thank Glasgow Warriors and Scottish Rugby for the opportunity and understanding they have shown towards my family and me in allowing me to return to Saracens," Brown added.

"My family's happiness is the most important thing to me so to be able to return to a place we call home is extremely special."