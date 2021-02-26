Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Mitchell captained Great Britain to a pool-stage victory over New Zealand in Rio before losing to Fiji in the gold-medal match

Great Britain's men's and women's Olympic Sevens squads will be on the same pay structure, with two initial training squads named on Friday.

The equal pay scheme is partly funded by a promotional deal with the National Lottery.

Last year England's Sevens players were told to find other jobs as their contracts came to an end.

The women's squad features England 15-a-side internationals Amy Wilson Hardy and Helena Rowland.

Along with Wilson Hardy, Wales' Jasmine Joyce and England's Abbie Brown and Heather Fisher are the only players in the 19-strong women's squad to have appeared at Rio 2016.

The international schedule for elite women players is complicated by this year's Rugby World Cup, which starts less than two months after the Olympic final in Tokyo.

The men's squad includes Dan Bibby, Dan Norton, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Tom Mitchell and Phil Burgess, who were part of the squad who took silver in the Sevens Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Robbie Fergusson leads a six-strong Scottish contingent, while Welshmen Luke Morgan, Luke Treharne and Morgan Williams are also in the 21-man group.

"While we are extremely pleased to be able to confirm our squads, the door is not closed for any player and we will continue to monitor all players' progress over the coming months," said team leader Charlie Hayter.

The first training camps will take place in March.

GB Sevens Men

Dan Bibby

Tom Bowen

Phil Burgess

Richard de Carpentier

Alec Coombes (Edinburgh)

Alex Davis

Tom Emery (Coventry)

Jamie Farndale (Edinburgh)

Robbie Fergusson (Glasgow Warriors)

Ben Harris (Saracens)

Paddy Kelly (Glasgow Warriors)

Ollie Lindsay-Hague

Ross McCann

Max McFarland

Tom Mitchell

Luke Morgan (Ospreys)

Will Muir (Bath)

Dan Norton

Luke Treharne

Ethan Waddleton

Morgan Williams

GB Sevens Women

Holly Aitchison (Saracens Women)

Abbie Brown (Loughborough Lightning)

Abi Burton (Wasps FC Ladies)

Heather Fisher (Worcester Warriors Women)

Deborah Fleming (Saracens Women)

Megan Gaffney (Scotland Women's Performance Programme)

Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Megan Jones (Wasps FC Ladies)

Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears Women)

Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning)

Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors Women)

Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning)

Celia Quansah (Wasps FC Ladies)

Chloe Rollie (Harlequins Women)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning)

Hannah Smith (Scotland Women's Performance Programme)

Lisa Thomson (Scotland Women's Performance Programme)

Emma Uren (Saracens Women)

Amy Wilson Hardy (Wasps FC Ladies)