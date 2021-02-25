Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamal Ford-Robinson started out at Cambridge and Cornish Pirates before moving to Bristol in 2015

Gloucester prop Jamal Ford-Robinson has signed a new contract.

The 27-year-old has agreed an undisclosed length deal at Kingsholm almost two years after first joining the Cherry and Whites from Northampton.

Ford-Robinson has made 28 appearances for Gloucester.

"Jamal is an established force at Premiership level, and he's offered us great stability on both sides of the scrum this season," said head coach George Skivington. external-link

"He is a powerful presence on the pitch, strong in the set-piece, but also good with the ball in hand too.

"I know he's really enjoying his time at Kingsholm, and we're looking forward to him kicking on with us and being a solid part of the future here."