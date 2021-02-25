Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland's Six Nations match in Paris on Sunday has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the France squad.

Organisers say a new date for the game would be announced "in due course".

The France Rugby Federation announced that an 11th player had tested positive for the virus earlier on Thursday.

If the fixture is played next weekend, Scotland could be missing more than 10 players as they will have to return to their clubs in England and France.

France captain Charles Ollivon and star scrum-half Antoine Dupont are among those isolating after positive tests, along with head coach Fabien Galthie.

Gregor Townsend's men sit fourth in the table, having followed their historic victory against England at Twickenham with a one-point home loss to Wales, while unbeaten France top the standings.

