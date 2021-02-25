Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Scully played Premiership Sevens for Worcester

Cornish Pirates have signed Cardiff Blues fly-half Luke Scully on loan.

The 20-year-old joins the English Championship side a day after Argentine fly-half Javier Rojas Alvarez left.

Scully, who can also play at full-back, has also played for Worcester's academy side, Wales Under-20s and Pirates' Championship rivals Hartpury.

"Luke is a very talented young player who Cardiff Blues see as one developing well for the future," said Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle.

"He certainly has great potential, has a strong kicking game and has already settled in very well here at the Pirates."

The English Championship is due to start on 6 March when Cornish Pirates host Saracens.