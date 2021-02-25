Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Out-of-favour England centre Jonathan Joseph returned to Bath colours as a replacement against Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 28 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make five changes to their starting line-up to face Bath as they return to Premiership action on home turf after three consecutive away wins.

Back-row Tom Wood, prop Nick Auterac, scrum-half Tom James, winger Taqele Naiyaravoro and full-back Tommy Freeman all return at Franklin's Gardens.

Bath also make five changes from their win against Gloucester as Josh Bayliss skippers from the back row.

Centre Jonathan Joseph and second row Elliott Stooke are also handed starts.

Stooke makes his first appearance since serving a three-week suspension for breaching coronavirus rules after his side's defeat by Wasps in January.

Brothers Sam and Josh Matavesi will be on opposing sides as Sam packs down in the front row for Saints and Josh lines up in midfield for Bath alongside Joseph.

Northampton: Freeman; Proctor, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Furbank, James; Auterac, S Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Isiekwe, Ludlam (capt), Wood.

Replacements: Marshall, Waller, Hill, Moon, Coles, Taylor, Mallinder, Sleightholme.

Bath: T Schoeman; Rokodoguni, Joseph, J Matavesi, Muir; Priestland, Chudley; J Schoeman, Walker, Judge, Ellis, Stooke, Bayliss (capt), Reid, Mercer.

Replacements: Dunn, Bhatti, Thomas, Richards, Staddon, Spencer, Clark, McConnochie.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).