Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps wing Zach Kibirige scored two tries on his debut but London Irish won on their last visit to the Ricoh Arena in October 2019

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make seven changes for the visit of London Irish to the Ricoh Arena.

Half-backs Will Porter and Jacob Umaga come in, centres Michael Le Bourgeois and Juan de Jongh also return and Will Rowlands is back from Wales duty, but they remain without their England men.

Irish also make seven changes following last weekend's 34-34 draw with Bristol.

They have changed their entire front row, keep only captain Matt Rogerson in the back row, and recall Nick Phipps at scrum-half and Tom Parton at full-back.

They also have Will Joseph, younger brother of England back Jonathan Joseph, ready to make his Premiership debut from the bench.

Wasps have won just once in four games since losing five of their players to Six Nations duty - the narrow 17-13 Midlands derby win at Worcester on 14 February. They have not won at the Ricoh Arena since beating a largely second-string Exeter side 34-5 on 2 January.

Irish have picked up four try bonus-points in their last five games and won 29-26 on their last visit to Coventry in October 2019. But that was their only win in their last eight meetings with Wasps.

They have not won away from home this season. Their last Premiership away win was on 30 September, 22-19 at Sandy Park, when Exeter were again far from full strength.

Irish players and staff will wear black armbands in memory of former captain Gary Halpin, who passed away on Wednesday, aged 55.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, De Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Porter; West, Cruse, Toomaga-Allen, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields (capt), Oghre, T Willis.

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, Thomas, Douglas, Vailanu, Vellacott, Atkinson, Gopperth.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Brophy Clews, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Dell, Creevy, Hoskins, Mafi, Nott, O'Brien, Donnell, Rogerson (capt).

Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Chawatama, Simmons, Cowan, Meehan, Hepetema, Joseph.

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).