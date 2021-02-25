Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Joyce has not featured in the Premiership since the win over Exeter on 9 January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears bring in centre Alapati Leuia for the suspended Sam Bedlow and lock Joe Joyce also returns after a shoulder injury for Leicester's visit.

Ioan Lloyd will start at fly-half as Callum Sheedy is back on Six Nations duty with Wales.

Leicester are without Jasper Wiese and Hanro Liebenberg as the South African duo start four and two-match bans for their red cards in the win over Wasps.

Captain Tom Youngs returns to the front row for the Tigers.

Bristol are three points clear of defending champions Exeter at the top of the table, while Leicester lie in eighth place, six points off the top four.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Leiua, Naulago; Lloyd, Uren; Woolmore, Capon, Afoa, Vui, Joyce, Luatua, Thomas, Heenan.

Replacements: Kloska, Thomas, Armstrong, Holmes, Harding, Kessell, Eden, Adeolokun.

Leicester: Murimurivalu, Van Wyk, Moroni, Kelly, Porter, Diaz Bonilla, Van Poortvliet, Leatigaga, Youngs, Heyes, Henderson, Lavanini, Wells, Reffell, Chessum.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Cole, Green, Wallace, White, McPhillips, Simmons.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).