Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie George started England's round-two victory against Italy on the bench

2021 Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One or BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales or BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hooker Jamie George will return to the England starting XV for the Six Nations game against unbeaten Wales after Eddie Jones stuck with an experienced team for Saturday's game in Cardiff.

There are two changes from the side that beat Italy with George in for Luke Cowan-Dickie and flanker Mark Wilson replacing the injured Courtney Lawes.

Full-back Elliot Daly will win his 50th cap as George Ford, Owen Farrell and Henry Slade continue in the midfield.

Uncapped George Martin is on the bench.

Defending Six Nations champions England started their campaign with a chastening defeat by Scotland at Twickenham, before dispatching Italy 41-18 a week later.

"The best is yet to come from this England team," vowed Jones.

"We know we'll be up against a strong Welsh challenge on Saturday, but we've worked really hard in training this week and have got a very good team to face it."

France lead the Six Nations on points difference from Wales

Jones has stuck with a number of players who are not at the top of their game, such as number eight Billy Vunipola, who admitted his recent performances have been "rubbish".

But Vunipola has been backed to produce a dominant performance as England look to keep their title hopes alive in the Welsh capital, as have fellow Saracens Daly, George and captain Farrell.

Lawes is thought to have picked up an injury in Wednesday's training session, opening the door for Wilson's return.

Leicester teenager Martin takes the place of the injured Jack Willis on the bench as Jones again opts for six forwards and just two backs among the replacements.

England team to face Wales

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Ewels, Martin, Earl, Robson, Malins.