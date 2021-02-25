Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton had to be replaced late in Ireland's defeat by Wales after taking an accidental knee to the head and missed the home loss against France

Six Nations 2021: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage and video highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations game in Rome as Andy Farrell's side shows seven changes from the France defeat.

While Sexton has recovered from a head knock, Conor Murray remains out as Jamison Gibson-Park again starts.

Jordan Larmour replaces Keith Earls on the wing.

Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong form a new front row with fit-again James Ryan and Will Connors also drafted into the pack.

Lock Ryan's inclusion sees Tadhg Beirne switching to the back row as Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier drop out of the match day 23 after starting against France.

Kilcoyne, Kelleher and Furlong take over from Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter who are named on the bench.

Sexton's regular half-back partner Murray remains unavailable because of the hamstring injury picked up in training during the week of the France game.

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns edges out Leinster's Ross Byrne for the fly-half replacement berth while Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and Leinster lock Ryan Baird are in line for first caps after being named on the bench.

Casey was on the bench for the France game but did not come on.

Ireland go into Saturday's game badly in need of a win after losing their first two opening games for the first time since the tournament became the Six Nations with the addition of the Italians.

Line-up

Ireland: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Kilcoyne, Kelleher, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan (capt); Beirne, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Porter, Baird, Conan, Casey, Burns, Earls