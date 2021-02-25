Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues' last Pro14 game at Cardiff Arms Park was against Benetton on 23 February, 2020

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Munster Date: Friday 26 February Time: 20:00 Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website, BBC Sounds and S4C

Josh Turnbull will captain Cardiff Blues as he makes his 150th appearance for the club in Friday's Pro14 game against Munster.

Turnbull is one of five changes as Blues play a competitive game at their Cardiff Arms Park home for the first time in more than a year.

Munster and Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery is set to make his first appearance in more than a year.

The 25-year-old is named as a replacement after a long-term injury.

There are six changes to Munster's starting XV that won 22-10 at Edinburgh last weekend. They include wing Shane Daley, who returns from the Ireland camp.

Two of the Blues changes are at half-back, where number 10 Ben Thomas forms a new-look partnership with Jamie Hill.

An "inconclusive" Covid test meant Thomas had been unable to travel to Ireland for last weekend's 32-17 defeat against Connacht, along with Mason Grady, who now gets his chance at centre alongside Rey Lee-Lo.

The other two changes are in the front row, where Corey Domachowski returns at loosehead, while hooker Kirby Myhill makes his first start of the year.

Turnbull leads the side in an unchanged and all international back-row alongside Shane Lewis-Hughes and club captain Ellis Jenkins, who continues his comeback.

Munster are boosted by the return of Carbery to the matchday squad for the first time since January 2020. He has played just two games since sustaining an ankle injury before the 2019 World Cup.

Billy Holland will move ahead of Ronan O'Gara for all-time Munster appearances and become the second most capped player for the province if he comes on to make his 241st appearance.

Blues will host a Pro14 game at the Arms Park for the first time since February 2020.

The ground was used for medical support facilities when the Dragon's Heart hospital was set up next door at the Principality Stadium earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, with the artificial playing surface having to be relaid afterwards.

Blues played five 'home' games at Rodney Parade and two at Cardiff City Stadium during their exile.

Connacht, Scarlets, Cardiff Blues, and Edinburgh are battling for the positions between second and fifth in their Pro14 conference.

Munster are currently runaway leaders in Conference B.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan, Owen Lane, Mason Grady, Rey Lee-Lo, Aled Summerhill; Ben Thomas, Jamie Hill; Corey Domachowski, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Ellis Jenkins, Josh Turnbull (capt).

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Theo Bevacqua, Keiron Assiratti, James Ratti, Olly Robinson, Lewis Jones, Dan Fish, Max Llewellyn.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Kevin O'Byrne, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Liam O'Connor, Roman Salanoa, Billy Holland, Gavin Coombes, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Darren Sweetnam.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Ben Whitehouse, Dan Jones (both WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)