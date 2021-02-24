Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Siwan Lillicrap has retained the Wales women captaincy for the rescheduled Six Nations, while former skipper Carys Phillips returns to the squad.

Lillicrap took over the armband in November 2019 when 51-times-capped hooker Phillips fell out of favour.

But Phillips returns under new head coach Warren Abrahams.

Wales begin their Six Nations with a tough trip to France on the weekend of 3 April.

Wales were unable to finish their 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be a great deal of emphasis on this tournament with the Rugby World Cup due to take place in New Zealand in September.

"It's a huge honour as always to put on the Wales jersey and to lead the team is incredibly special to me, especially at this time," said Lillicrap.

Abrahams, who took over the role in November 2020, says Lillicrap has shown "incredible leadership" and is a role model to not only the current players but future generations.

"It's been amazing to see how she has led from the front both on and off the field in recent months," he said.

"Siwan has had her fair share of injury setbacks recently, but always supported the group whole-heartedly. It took her a number years to break into the side - that hunger to represent her country is as evident now as ever."

As well as welcoming Phillips back to the squad, Abrahams has also included Mel Howley (née Clay) after a year out due to the birth of her son, along with Bethan Dainton.

Lleucu George, Kerin Lake and Ffion Lewis all return from injury, while there are five new faces in Gloucester-Hartpury forward Sisilia Tuipulotu, props Laura Bleehen, Gwenllian Jenkins and Madi Johns and Exeter scrum-half Megan Davies

However, there is still no place for in-form Worcester forward Sioned Harries.

Wales Women training squad

Forwards: Laura Bleehen, Abbie Fleming, Alisha Butchers, Gwen Crabb, Bethan Dainton, Georgia Evans, Cerys Hale, Cara Hope, Mel Howley, Molly Kelly, Gwenllian Jenkins, Natalia John, Manon Johnes, Madi Johns, Kelsey Jones, Beth Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap, Robyn Lock, Carys Phillips, Shona Powell-Hughes, Donna Rose, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Teleri Wyn Davies.

Backs: Keira Bevan, Megan Davies, Alecs Donovan, Lleucu George, Beth Huntley, Bryonie King, Courtney Keight, Jade Knight, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Kayleigh Powell, Paige Randall, Jess Roberts, Gemma Rowland, Lauren Smyth, Elinor Snowsill, Niamh Terry, Meg Webb, Robyn Wilkins, Flo Williams.