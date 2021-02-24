Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henderson captained Ireland against France earlier this month

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the province until at least 2023.

The Irish lock, who is centrally contracted with the IRFU, captained his country for the first time in their Six Nations defeat by France on 14 February.

His deal was set to expire this summer.

Having made his senior Ulster debut in 2012, Henderson succeeded Rory Best as the province's captain in 2019.

The 29-year-old has made 60 international caps, and represented the British & Irish Lions on the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

"It has been a great honour to captain both Ulster and Ireland in recent times," said Henderson.

"Irish rugby is in a good place despite the disruption the sport has experienced during the pandemic.

"As professionals we have been in a privileged position to be able to continue playing and I know we all hope to see supporters back in the Aviva Stadium and Kingspan Stadium in the near future."

Securing Henderson's deal is another big step for Ulster, who agreed to extensions with 23 senior players earlier this year.