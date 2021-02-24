Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin and Bristol centre Sam Bedlow have both been given three-week bans by an independent disciplinary panel.

Rapava-Ruskin, 28, was sent off against Bath on Friday for striking Josh Bayliss with the arm/elbow.

Meanwhile, Bedlow, 25, was shown a yellow card for a tip-tackle on Theo Brophy Clews during their draw with London Irish on Sunday.

Both players accepted charges against them and can play again on 16 March.