Gloucester's Val Rapava-Ruskin and Bristol's Sam Bedlow handed bans

Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Bristol centre Sam Bedlow tip-tackles London Irish centre Theo Brophy Clews
Bristol centre Sam Bedlow was sent to the sin-bin in the third minute of their match at London Irish following a consultation with television match official

Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin and Bristol centre Sam Bedlow have both been given three-week bans by an independent disciplinary panel.

Rapava-Ruskin, 28, was sent off against Bath on Friday for striking Josh Bayliss with the arm/elbow.

Meanwhile, Bedlow, 25, was shown a yellow card for a tip-tackle on Theo Brophy Clews during their draw with London Irish on Sunday.

Both players accepted charges against them and can play again on 16 March.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured