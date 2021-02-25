Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Zander Fagerson could still play a part in Scotland's Six Nations campaign after an appeals committee decreed club games would count in his four-week ban.

The prop was sent off for a dangerous clear-out after his shoulder struck the head of Wales' Wyn Jones' in the 25-24 loss earlier this month.

Initially, his ban ruled him out of the games with France, Ireland and Italy.

But with the former postponed and two Glasgow Warriors matches now taken into account, Fagerson could face Italy.

After sitting for three days, the appeals committee decided the disciplinary committee had not "given appropriate weight" to which matches the forward's four-week ban covered.

They also decided that Glasgow's Pro14 games with Ulster on 19 February and Zebre on 6 March should also count towards the suspension.

Scotland face Italy at Murrayfield on 20 March.